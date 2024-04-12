Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 54-year-old left his position as director of rugby at Newcastle Thunder at the end of 2022, and admits he was searching for opportunities to get back into coaching - having led Widnes Vikings from 2010 to 2018.

And after conversations with Warriors chief executive Kris Radlinski, the former Great Britain international agreed to the chance to lead the club’s women’s side.

Denis Betts has discussed his return to coaching with Wigan Warriors Women

“It’s been like a breath of fresh air, I’ve really enjoyed it,” Betts said.

“I’ve been coaching now longer than I’ve been playing, which sounds quite strange.

“I’ve been knocked about the last 10, 15 years through coaching at Widnes and up at Newcastle. I’ve always looked at building different environments and the girls have been fantastic.

“I was looking at what was next within my career. I’ve been coaching for some time, and that’s what I am, it’s what I do.

“Whether it was across rugby league or rugby union, I was looking at opportunities that were available at different levels of coaching.

“And it was the conversation with Kris Radlinski; obviously he had been working quite a long time on what was happening with the new ownership and the club in general and moving forward.

“It’s enjoyable, it’s exciting and there’s so much potential within this group.

“I also think the exciting thing is that the club has a great vision for the women’s team, the wheelchair teams, for every team connected to the organisation.

“There’s a great vision and understanding that you’re a part of this successful club and you need to give your all.”

The women’s side will feature in the quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup this weekend, with their Super League campaign to kick off next week against Barrow Raiders with a double-header at the DW Stadium.

“The players want to get better, which is what every coach wants,” Betts continued, having served the Warriors twice as a player across a decorated career.

“They’re bursting for knowledge and the questions are flying thick and fast.

“They want to know more and want to get better. As a coach, that’s all I want. I want girls that want to thrive and get better within the environment that we can set.”

Recently appointed vice captain Rachel Thompson also says that the side have enjoyed their time so far under Betts, who boasts a ‘mountain of knowledge’ according to the forward.

She said: “It’s been really good, the girls love him.

“He’s a breath of fresh air, he has a mountain of knowledge behind him and the girls have really taken to that. There’s a lot of respect for him, and it’s a really good environment to be in at the minute.

“He’s a little bit of a legend around the club, so it’s always nice to have that kind of experience around you.