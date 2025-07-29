Eva Hunter (right) celebrates a try with her Wigan Warriors teammates

Wigan Warriors Women coach Denis Betts was singing the praises of ‘devastating’ back-rower Eva Hunter following his side’s 30-16 win over Leeds Rhinos at Robin Park Arena on Sunday afternoon.

The Warriors ran in six tries to secure their first win on home soil against the Rhinos, with Tiana Power, Shaniah Power, Molly Jones, Mia-Jayne Atherton, Grace Banks, and Hunter all getting on the scoresheet.

Speaking after the game, Wigan boss Betts was full of praise for powerhouse forward Hunter, who scored her 18th try in all competitions in 2025.

"These girls are playing very well, but she contributes to that week in, week out,” said Betts. “You can see from her try scoring record this year and how devastating she is when we’ve not got the ball, defensively, she’s playing particularly well.

"Everybody is really enjoying getting behind the girls, seeing how much quality is in these kinds of games – there were some fantastic tries scored today, and there’s a huge element of physicality that also contributes to these games.

“Eva Hunter was fantastic today, Mia-Jayne Atherton was a game changer, she came onto the field and started punching some holes in the Leeds defence, but on the flip side defensively herself, she’s quite scary.”

The Warriors, who have already secured the Challenge Cup and Nines title this year, head into the mid-season break top of the Women’s Super League table.

Betts was pleased with his side’s performance against a good Leeds team, featuring the likes of Wales captain Bethan Dainton, England international Izzy Northrop and 2024 Woman of Steel nominee Lucy Murray.

“We get a win on the board, but I thought Leeds really came to play today,” Betts added.

"We know we have the ability to score points, but I thought we defended really well today. I thought the quality of contribution from Leeds in that game was outstanding, and we have got some girls who played particularly well.

“I thought as a unit we stuck together, defensively we were really strong apart for the last couple of plays, which came off a couple of mistakes, but overall I thought we were dominant without the ball, physical, and when we got opportunities we showed a lot of ability with the ball in hand.”