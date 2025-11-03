Wigan Warriors prop Harvie Hill in action for Cumbria

Departing Wigan Warriors prop Harvie Hill was in representative action on Sunday afternoon as he helped his beloved Cumbria ease past Nigeria 70-6 in Barrow.

It was the first time since 2007 that the Cumbria side had played in Barrow, whilst it was Nigeria’s first-ever international fixture outside of Africa, with a 1,500 crowd turning out at the Northern Competitions Stadium, home of Championship club Barrow Raiders.

Hill, who has recently bid a fond farewell to Wigan as he prepares to link up with Hull FC on a four-year deal, was one of three Super League players representing Cumbria alongside Castleford Tigers prop Brad Singleton and Toulouse Olympique forward Ellis Gillam.

Nigeria had two Super League representatives involved in the shape of Warrington Wolves youngster Dan Okoro and Castleford Tigers man Muizz Mustapha, who has only recently joined Championship outfit Doncaster ahead of next season.

Jack Broadbent, Ellis Archer (2), Ellison Holgate, Shane Toal (2), Curtis Teare (2), Luke Cresswell (3), Jake Carter and Connor Holliday scored Cumbria’s 13 tries, whilst Mustapha got on the scoresheet for the Green Eagles late on.

Cumbria: Luke Cresswell; Luke Broadbent, Curtis Teare, Jordan Burns, Shane Toal; Jake Carter, Ellis Archer; Harvie Hill, Ellison Holgate, Brad Singleton, Connor Holliday, Ellis Gillam, Finn McMillan. Subs: Max Anderson-Moore, Tom Walker, Stevie Scholey, Jordan Thompson. 18th man: Jake Pearce.

Nigeria: Caleb Adetona; Jibola Oki, Femi Akintoye, Peace Aghogho Ejiro, Abdullah Balogun; Rio-Osayomwanbo Corkill, Alex Onyeahasi; Dan Okoro, Jubril Olakide, Leo Aliyu, Michael Ogunwole, Ayanfe Kinfesoi-Oke, Muizz Mustapha. Subs: Uzoma Anyiam-Osigwe, David Ugwo, Chris Mark-Hansen, Joshua Olugbodi. 18t man: Dale Agorioge.