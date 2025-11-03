Liam Byrne thanks the Wigan Warriors fans after his final game for the club

Departing Wigan Warriors prop Liam Byrne says he is ‘really looking forward’ to the next chapter of his career as he prepares to link up with his new club Warrington Wolves.

The 26-year-old has bid a fond farewell to Wigan almost a decade after joining the club’s famed academy, having signed a two-year contract with Warrington from 2026, with the option of a third in the club’s favour.

Byrne has been a stalwart of Wigan’s forward pack since making his first-team debut in 2019, going on to make more than 150 appearances for the Warriors.

The Ireland international won two Challenge Cups, three League Leaders’ Shields, a World Club Challenge title and a Super League Grand Final with Wigan, but his time at the club ended on a bittersweet note as they were defeated in the Grand Final against treble winners Hull KR last month.

Byrne is currently enjoying some well-earned downtime in the off-season before he links up with his new Warrington teammates when they commence pre-season training later this year.

"I’m really looking forward to it,” said Byrne on his next chapter with the Wire. “It’ll be nice to get a good break in the off-season now, and I’m looking forward to getting in with the lads next year at Warrington.

"They’ve got a really good setup, and I think they can be a really special team – they have been in the past, and I’m really excited for the challenge.”

The former Cadishead Rhinos and Wigan St Judes junior is yet to meet all of his new Warrington teammates, but he is looking forward to linking up with former Wigan duo Sam Powell and George Williams again.

"Sam Powell has been at Wigan, and George Williams, I played with him a little bit at Wigan, but that’s probably about it,” Byrne said when asked if he already knew any of the Warrington players on a personal level.

"I’ve met with a few of them, and they are all nice lads. It seems like they’ve got a good group and some good personalities in there.

"I think we had a good relationship when he (Powell) was at Wigan. He is a bit older than me, I’d say he probably took me under his wing at times, and he is a player that you can trust having next to you, so it’ll be good to play with him again.”

Warrington confirmed their 2026 squad numbers over the weekend, with Byrne taking the number 16 – the same number he wore at Wigan this year.

Warrington 2025 squad numbers: 1. Cai Taylor-Wray, 2. Josh Thewlis, 3. Toby King, 4. Albert Hopoate, 5. Matty Ashton, 6. George Williams, 7. Marc Sneyd, 8. Luke Yates, 9. Danny Walker, 10. James Harrison, 11. Adam Holroyd, 12. Sam Stone, 13. Ben Currie, 14. Sam Powell, 15. Toafofoa Sipley, 16. Liam Byrne, 17. Jordy Crowther, 18. Ewan Irwin, 19. Leon Hayes, 20. James Bentley, 21. Luke Thomas, 22. Joe Philbin, 23. Arron Lindop, 24. Matt Dufty, 25. Max Wood, 26. Josh Smith, 27. Jake Thewlis, 28. Oli Leyland, 29. Zack Gardner, 30. Tom McKinney, 31. Ben Hartill, 32. Ewan Smith, 33. Tommy Rhodes.