Derby double-header to feature on Sky Sports in historic night
and live on Freeview channel 276
It will be the first time Wigan Warriors Women have hosted their local rivals at the ground, having marked their history-making first game at The Brick Community Stadium with a 18-4 victory over Barrow Raiders Ladies earlier in April.
Denis Betts’ outfit offered further evidence of their growing competitiveness following their clash with Leeds Rhinos in last weekend’s Challenge Cup semi finals – but Saints underlined their status as the team to beat by crushing York Valkyrie to secure their fourth consecutive cup final appearance.
Lois Forsell’s Leeds, last year’s beaten finalists at Wembley, defeated Wigan 34-20 following a tough contest at the Totally Wicked Stadium.
Wigan Warriors Women will play at 5:30pm later in July before Matt Peet’s reigning Super League champions face their rivals at 8:00pm in Round 17 of the men’s competition – and will meet again for a third time this season at Magic Weekend in Leeds in August.
Paul Wellens’ Saints claimed a 12-4 home result over a 12-man Warriors on Good Friday with both teams currently level on points on the Super League game, although Wigan still have a game in hand following their World Club Challenge triumph.
Sky Sports will continue to cover all six matches from every Super League round, with two matches from each round selected for exclusive coverage.
