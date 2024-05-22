Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wigan Warriors legend Martin Offiah has been announced as the chief guest for the Challenge Cup finals day later in June.

The former rugby league superstar has accepted an invitation by the RFL and RL Commercial - 30 years since he scored his iconic try in the Challenge Cup final against Leeds Rhinos.

Offiah played in four consecutive Wembley finals for Wigan from 1992-95, in which he scored a total of four tries - including the length of the field spectacular in 1994, when he was awarded the Lance Todd Trophy as player of the match.

That try saw him earn a place on the famous rugby league statue outside of Wembley alongside greats Eric Ashton, Billy Boston, Alex Murphy and Gus Risman.

The chief guest has been a part of the Challenge Cup tradition since the final was first held at Wembley in 1929.

Matt Peet’s Wigan will return to the national stadium for the first time since 2017 and will face Warrington Wolves in the Challenge Cup final for only the second time in history.

The two sides will go head-to-head on June 8 alongside the Women’s Challenge Cup showdown between St Helens and Leeds Rhinos, while the 1895 Cup final will also be played in the capital.

“I’ll be honoured to join the distinguished list of chief guests for the Challenge Cup final - especially at Wembley Stadium, a place which holds so many happy memories for me,” said Offiah, who was inducted into the Rugby League Hall of Fame in 2013.

“It’s scary to think it’s 34 years since I first played there for Great Britain, and 30 years since the try against Leeds – and it’s always cool to go back and see the statue, and think back to that day.

“I am pleased that Wigan are in the final, but I have huge admiration for the Warrington club and the job that Sam Burgess has done as coach this season – so I’ll do my best to be neutral.