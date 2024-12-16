The BBC Sports Personality of the Year will take place on Tuesday, December 17, celebrating an incredible 12 months of sporting action

Leigh Leopards owner Derek Beaumont has thrown his support behind Keely Hodgkinson and his side’s rivals Wigan Warriors ahead of Tuesday’s Sports Personality of the Year.

A shortlist of six contenders for the main prize was announced earlier this month, including Atherton-born Hodkinson. She has been nominated for Sports Personality of the Year 2024 alongside footballer Jude Bellingham, darts player Luke Littler, cricketer Joe Root, Para-cyclist Sarah Storey and triathlete Alex Yee.

The 22-year-old – who is trained by Wigan duo Trevor Painter and his wife, Jenny Meadows and is a member of Leigh Harriers Athletic - is the favourite to claim the prize after winning 800 metres gold in Paris in the summer as part of a brilliant year.

Beaumont said: “It’s fantastic that Keely has been nominated for Sports Personality of the Year, something I would be delighted to see her achieve.

“She is such a great ambassador for young people, has a great image and a vibrant and fun personality.

“What she has achieved at such a young age is incredible and I was privileged to be able to watch her live in Paris.

“I will be voting for her and hope all our townsfolk do as well.”

Meanwhile, it is hoped that Wigan Warriors will be recognised at this year’s event, held at MediaCityUK in Salford, after Matt Peet’s outfit claimed an unprecedented Grand Slam across the 2024 campaign – lifting the World Club Challenge, Challenge Cup, League Leaders’ Shield and Super League trophy.

Wigan became the first rugby league outfit to be recognised at the prestigious awards in 1994, before St Helens received the team of the year honours in 2006.

A panel chaired by the BBC's director of sport Alex Kay-Jelski, and consisting of representatives from the world of sport, decided the shortlist for the main prize and the World Sport Star award, and also decided the winner of Team and Coach of the Year.

The Leigh Leopards owner continued: “I’d also really like to wish our neighbours and rivals Wigan Warriors the best of luck in the Team of the Year category.

“We had a great time at last year’s awards, after being nominated ourselves and hope Wigan enjoy it as much as we did and can bring another honour back to our borough.”