Disciplinary: The latest match review panel sanctions following Round 17 of Super League

Joe Ofahengaue celebrates Leigh Leopards' win over Wigan Warriors

Leigh Leopards pair Joe Ofahengaue and Lachlan Lam have received charges by the Rugby Football League’s match review panel following their win over neighbours Wigan Warriors on Friday night.

Ofahengaue was charged with two separate incidents of Grade A and Grade B late contacts on the passer in their 18-8 win over Wigan. The Tonga international hasn’t been suspended, but he is now on 5.5 penalty points in total, meaning he needs just 0.5 points that would result in a one-match ban.

Leigh halfback Lachlan Lam has been handed a Grade B dangerous contact charge and a three-point penalty sanction, with the Papua New Guinea international receiving his first penalty points of the year.

Eight players in total have been charged following Round 17 of Super League, but only one has reached the threshold for a suspension. Leeds Rhinos prop Tom Holroyd will serve a one-match ban after being charged with Grade B head contact in their win over Hull KR, taking him to 10.5 penalty points for the year. He will miss Friday’s clash with St Helens.

Meanwhile, Huddersfield Giants, who are Wigan’s opponents this weekend, haven’t had any players suspended, but they did pick up three charges. Australian hooker Zac Woolford has received three penalty points for his late hit on Castleford Tigers man Joe Westerman that saw him sin-binned, whilst Woolford’s teammates Leroy Cudjoe and Taane Milne have been given one point each for Grade A dangerous contact charges from their win over Castleford.

Elsewhere, Hull FC prop Yusuf Aydin has been given three penalty points for a Grade B head contact charge in their defeat to St Helens, whilst Warrington Wolves forward Lachlan Fitzgibbon has been given a Grade B late contact on the passer charge, resulting in three penalty points.

Match Review Panel sanctions following Round 17 of Super League

Zac Woolford (Huddersfield Giants) - Opposition: Castleford Tigers - Grade B Late Contact on Passer - Fine - Penalty Points: 3 - Total Penalty Points: 3

Leroy Cudjoe (Huddersfield Giants) - Opposition: Castleford Tigers - Grade A Dangerous Contact - Fine - Penalty Points: 1 - Total Penalty Points: 3.5

Taane Milne (Huddersfield Giants) - Opposition: Castleford Tigers - Grade A Late Contact on Passer - Fine - Penalty Points: 1 - Total Penalty Points: 3.5

Yusuf Aydin (Hull FC) - Opposition: St Helens - Grade B Head Contact - Fine - Penalty Points: 3 - Total Penalty Points: 3

Tom Holroyd (Leeds Rhinos) - Opposition: Hull KR - Grade B Head Contact - 1 Match Suspension and Fine - Penalty Points: 3 - Total Penalty Points: 10.5

Joe Ofahengaue (Leigh Leopards) - Opposition: Wigan Warriors - Grade A Late Contact on Passer - Fine - Penalty Points: 3 - Total Penalty Points: 3

Joe Ofahengaue (Leigh Leopards) - Opposition: Wigan Warriors - Grade B Late Contact on Passer - Fine - Penalty Points: 3 - Total Penalty Points: 5.5

Lachlan Lam (Leigh Leopards) - Opposition: Wigan Warriors - Grade B Dangerous Contact - Fine - Penalty Points: 3 - Total Penalty Points: 3

Lachlan Fitzgibbon (Warrington Wolves) - Opposition: Salford Red Devils - Grade B Late Contact on Passer - Fine - Penalty Points: 3 - Total Penalty Points: 3

Total Penalty Points are Total Points in the previous 12 months