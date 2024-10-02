Double-winning Wigan Warriors prop Scott Taylor to lead new League 1 club in 2025

By Josh McAllister
Published 2nd Oct 2024, 11:12 GMT
Updated 2nd Oct 2024, 16:47 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Scott Taylor has landed a new head coaching role in the professional game 12 months after hanging up the boots.

The former Wigan Warriors, Hull KR and Hull FC prop forward will lead Goole Vikings in 2025, after the club were approved to join the League 1 competition after a successful application, ahead of bids from Anglian Vipers and Bedford Tigers.

Read More
Consistency the key for Wigan’s Jake Wardle as in-form centre hails Dream Team p...

They will make the step up from the Yorkshire Men’s League, unveiling 33-year-old Taylor as their new head coach ahead of their inaugural season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Wigan Warriors played Hull FC for Scott Taylor's testimonial match at the start of 2023Wigan Warriors played Hull FC for Scott Taylor's testimonial match at the start of 2023
Wigan Warriors played Hull FC for Scott Taylor's testimonial match at the start of 2023

Taylor retired at the end of the 2023 campaign with more than 300 career appearances, including on the international stage for England.

He enjoyed 54 appearances for the Cherry and Whites, winning the Challenge Cup and Super League Grand Final in 2013.

Born in Hull, he made his professional debut with Hull KR before an eight-year stint with Hull FC, making close to 200 appearances between 2016 and 2023, and winning two more Challenge Cups.

Taylor, who was named in the 2016 Dream Team, also featured for Salford.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“This is a fantastic opportunity, and I can't wait to get started and be part of something special,” the 33-year-old said.

“The chance to build a team from the ground up is something that really excites me. Having worked in the amateur game with Beverley, I’ve learned a lot, and I’m ready to take on this new challenge.

“The ambition of this club and the people who have given me this opportunity matches my own, and I’m confident we can create a team that the town of Goole can be proud of."

Related topics:Scott TaylorLeague 1Hull KRHull FCBedford TigersHull

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice