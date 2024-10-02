Double-winning Wigan Warriors prop Scott Taylor to lead new League 1 club in 2025
The former Wigan Warriors, Hull KR and Hull FC prop forward will lead Goole Vikings in 2025, after the club were approved to join the League 1 competition after a successful application, ahead of bids from Anglian Vipers and Bedford Tigers.
They will make the step up from the Yorkshire Men’s League, unveiling 33-year-old Taylor as their new head coach ahead of their inaugural season.
Taylor retired at the end of the 2023 campaign with more than 300 career appearances, including on the international stage for England.
He enjoyed 54 appearances for the Cherry and Whites, winning the Challenge Cup and Super League Grand Final in 2013.
Born in Hull, he made his professional debut with Hull KR before an eight-year stint with Hull FC, making close to 200 appearances between 2016 and 2023, and winning two more Challenge Cups.
Taylor, who was named in the 2016 Dream Team, also featured for Salford.
“This is a fantastic opportunity, and I can't wait to get started and be part of something special,” the 33-year-old said.
“The chance to build a team from the ground up is something that really excites me. Having worked in the amateur game with Beverley, I’ve learned a lot, and I’m ready to take on this new challenge.
“The ambition of this club and the people who have given me this opportunity matches my own, and I’m confident we can create a team that the town of Goole can be proud of."
