DW Stadium: Home of Wigan Warriors and Wigan Athletic to be renamed in partnership with local charity

The DW Stadium will officially become The Brick Community Stadium from Monday, May 13, in partnership with the local charity, whose work began over 100 years ago to deliver effective solutions to address poverty and homelessness across the Wigan and Leigh Borough.

The name will initially remain in place until the end of 2025, while both clubs will also continue to work together to secure a long-term commercial stadium partner for 2026 and beyond.

Reigning Super League champions Warriors launched a charity third kit ahead of the 2024 campaign in partnership with The Brick, dedicated to the Borough.

The inspirational charity was also Latics' official charity partner in both 2017/18 and 2018/19 and has a long-standing affiliation with the football club.

Wigan Warriors chief executive, Kris Radlinski said: “The Brick charity has been a cornerstone of Wigan, transforming and influencing countless lives over many years. Naming the stadium in Wigan after their charity is a suitable tribute to their significant impact on the community.

“The renaming marks the beginning of our collaboration on meaningful projects aimed at providing every opportunity for success to the people of our town.

“The Brick Community stadium in Wigan truly embodies this spirit — it's a venue where everyone in the town can come together to support their chosen team.”

Wigan Athletic chairman, Ben Goodburn commented: “Day-to-day, The Brick has been delivering inspirational work and making a real difference to the lives of people in Wigan for over a century.

“The stadium is a spiritual home for so many of our loyal fans across both clubs, many of whom will have been, in some way, impacted by the positive work of The Brick. As an ownership group, we are hugely passionate about serving and supporting our local community as we look to help make a positive impact on the lives of our town’s residents.

“We therefore see this partnership with The Brick as the perfect fit and one we take great pride in.”

Keely Dalfen, CEO of The Brick added: “The renaming of the stadium is a fantastic gesture that cements our long-term partnership with Warriors and Latics, bringing together three of the town's oldest serving institutions.

“We could not be more delighted to be formally associated with the town’s iconic stadium, and two great clubs that align so closely with our values of opportunity, inclusivity, and equality.

"The positive influence that the new stadium name will have on the people of Wigan will stretch far beyond the stadium itself as we harness the power of sport in continuing to put the community at the heart of everything we do.

“So many of us have experienced the intense feeling of belonging when cheering on our teams at the ground, and it is that sense of belonging that we try so very hard to create for people we support.