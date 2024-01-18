The reigning Super League champions have unveiled their charity third kit ahead of the 2024 Super League season.

Wigan Warriors have launched their new charity third kit dedicated to the borough and in association with local charity The Brick.

The concept of the shirt derives from a map of the Wigan borough, with each ward identified in its own coloured section.

A limited number of 1,500 shirts are available, with £5 of every purchase to be donated to the charity.

The Brick delivers effective solutions to address poverty and homelessness across the Wigan and Leigh Borough, providing supported and emergency accommodation services, street outreach services, wrap-around person-led support, a food community and affordable furniture and essential household items to make a house a home.

Supporters were also invited to bring a much-needed donation during Wigan’s open training session last December at Robin Park Arena, with close to 2,000 fans having attended.

Warriors chief executive, Kris Radlinski said: “We take great pride in collaborating with The Brick for our charity shirt in 2024. The daily efforts they dedicate to serving the Wigan community serve as a constant source of inspiration for our club, staff, and players.

“Recognising the responsibility that comes with representing Wigan Warriors, we are committed to making a positive impact on the lives of our towns residents.

"The map and design of the shirt symbolise the boroughs and communities we strive to support. We are wholeheartedly dedicated to making 2024 a remarkable year for our partnership with the incredible charity, The Brick.”

Keely Dalfen, chief executive of The Brick added: “We are incredibly excited about our partnership with Wigan Warriors, which cements our already strong relationship, and shared values of community and social responsibility.

“To have the endorsement of the club is a massive honour. We are looking forward to working together in raising awareness and ultimately making a huge difference to people’s lives across the borough.

"Every penny raised will go towards supporting our core services to alleviate poverty and homelessness in Wigan and Leigh, helping our neighbourhoods to truly thrive.”