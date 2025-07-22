Georgia Wilson (left) and Grace Banks (right) of Wigan Warriors Women

Eight players from Wigan Warriors have been selected in a 19-strong Lancashire squad to face Yorkshire in a Women’s Origin clash at Sewell Group Craven Park on Saturday, August 2.

England Women coach Stuart Barrow has named both the Lancashire and Yorkshire squads as preparations continue for the Origin double-header on Saturday week at Sewell Group Craven Park, home of Hull Kingston Rovers.

Eight players from Denis Betts’ side have made the Red Rose squad, with Anna Davies, Eva Hunter, Georgia Wilson, Grace Banks, Izzy Rowe, Jenna Foubister, Mia-Jayne Atherton and Molly Jones all named in the 19-strong squad.

The Warriors, who lifted the Challenge Cup at Wembley last month and retained their Nines crown this month, have enjoyed a stunning 2025 so far, with Betts’ side currently three points clear of St Helens and York Valkyrie at the top of the Women’s Super League table.

Meanwhile, St Helens have 10 players across both squads – eight Lancashire and two Yorkshire. Saints starlet Luci McColm is included for the first time, with the 21-year-old having scored a hat-trick in a recent win over Leigh Leopards, taking her tally to 10 for the season, moving to within one try of leaders Amelia Brown of Huddersfield Giants, and Wigan pair Hunter and Banks, who was named Player of the Match in the Warriors’ win over Saints under the famous Wembley arch.

Reigning Women’s Super League champions York Valkyrie have seven players picked to represent the White Rose, including former England international Zoe Hornby, who is selected for the first time since making her return to rugby league back in May, with winger Eboni Partington named amongst the Lancastrians.

The remaining selected players are drawn from three Women’s Super League sides – Huddersfield Giants, Leeds Rhinos and Leigh Leopards.

Lancashire (from): Anna Davies, Eva Hunter, Georgia Wilson, Grace Banks, Izzy Rowe, Jenna Foubister, Mia-Jayne Atherton, Molly Jones (all Wigan Warriors), Beri Salihi, Darcy Stott, Emily Rudge, Jodie Cunningham, Katie Mottershead, Luci McColm, Vicky Whitfield, Zoe Harris (all St Helens), Charlotte Melvin, Emily Baggaley (both Leigh Leopards), Eboni Partington (York Valkyrie).

Yorkshire (from): Amelia Brown, Molly Iceton (both Huddersfield Giants), Bella Sykes, Ebony Stead, Evie Cousins, Izzy Northrop, Lucy Murray, Ruby Bruce, Ruby Walker (all Leeds Rhinos), Caitlin Casey, Phoebe Hook, Shona Hoyle (all St Helens), Emma Kershaw, Georgie Dagger, Jasmine Bell, Liv Wood, Savannah Andrade, Tamzin Renouf, Zoe Hornby (all York Valkyrie).

Training sessions will take place next Wednesday, August 30, involving squads representing Lancashire and Yorkshire, with both teams consisting of senior England internationals alongside some of the game’s most talented prospects.

The second Women’s Origin of 2025 will be played on Sunday, October 19, two weeks after the Women’s Super League Grand Final.

Tickets for the Origin double-header at Sewell Group Craven Park on August 2 are £5 for adults and £2 for concessions.

The Men’s Academy match will form part of a double-header at Hull KR, kicking off at midday, with the Women’s match at 2pm. Both Origin matches will be streamed live on the England YouTube channel.