The retired Great Britain winger is hopeful the continuation of Super League’s free-to-air partnership with Channel 4 will have a positive impact.

Hanley states the product is already there for new fans to enjoy, and believes this year’s campaign will see a number of teams competing for the Grand Final.

“It’s wonderful,” he said.

Ellery Hanley

“I think it’s great that Channel 4 are on board with us, and we are on board with them as well.

“The more people we can get, in the corporate world as well, it really does push rugby league a long way up the ladder.

“It’s a wonderful game- it’s quick, it’s fast, it’s exciting, and the players are all athletes.

“There’s no question that the sport can get to where it needs to be, we’ve got a wonderful product.

“It’s just a matter of getting more bums on seats, because we’ve got a spectacular game.

“It’s action packed from the minute it kicks off to the last second of the 80 minutes.

“We hope to get more people on board every year and to keep breaking records.

“I think it’s going to be a great competition this year.

“I don’t think it will just be dominated by St Helens. I think they will be tested this year by sides like Wigan, and believe it or not I think Hull KR will test them as well.

“I’m expecting a lot from Warrington and Leeds.

“I think there’ll be a few dark horses as the league goes.

“I really do hope it’s a tight competition and the supporters get value for money, in terms of the games being very close.

“St Helens are a very good team, but I do think as the years go on it does get harder for a new coach to come in.

“Paul Wellens is tremendous.

“I had the opportunity to coach him when I was St Helens head coach, and first of all he was a wonderful human being, and then a good student of the game.

“He understands it and played at the highest level.

“What I like about him is he’s always willing to learn and listen.”

Hanley says patience is required to see if Wigan can build on the good work they produced under Matty Peet last season.

“I think time always tells everything and reveals the truth,” he added.

“You can have one good season or you can have one good game, but it’s all about longevity.

“All the teams will be alert, even more so, against Wigan and St Helens this year, so it will be a lot harder, there’s no question about that.

“Let's just see how things roll on.

“I wouldn’t judge any players or any teams in the first six weeks, you need a little bit longer than that for players and teams to sort themselves out.

“They need to get used to those combinations on the field, and get used to that combat again when they play 80 minutes.