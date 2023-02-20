OPINION: Super League created a sense of occasion on its opening weekend- but there needs to be more of the same

It’s starting to sound repetitive, but this is a crucial time for the sport.

On the back of the Rugby League World Cup, where there was fantastic coverage across the BBC, there is now an opportunity that has to be seized.

It will be a long time until the game has another advertising opportunity of that size, so it is crucial that the tournament has a lasting legacy.

Of course, IMG’s involvement is going to be crucial in the coming years, but for now, the sport has to help itself as much as possible.

Across round one of the new Super League season, it felt very much like it did that.

In terms of TV coverage, there can be no complaints.

Channel 4 came in last year and were fantastic.

The pre-match entertainment at Leigh Sports Village was to a high standard

They provided a freshness and an alternative which the game was screaming out for.

It was more of the same on Saturday for Wigan’s game with Hull KR.

Kyle Amor is a delight on commentary, while Danika Priim is proving herself to be one of the best pundits in the sport.

Sam Tomkins was also part of the team at Craven Park, with his post-playing career already quite clear.

Former Wigan fullback Sam Tomkins was on punditry duty at the weekend.

The former Wigan fullback was also with Sky at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Thursday night, as they also seemed to set a good standard with their round one broadcasts.

Their coverage of Leigh’s return to Super League in particular was really well done, and it was pretty enjoyable seeing Jon Wells trying to grab the players for a chat ahead of their warm-up.

It was unfortunate that one of their promo videos had to be removed ahead of the opener, due to it being filmed in a location deemed off-limits to public access, but it was only a minor blip in the context of their weekend.

Meanwhile, the clubs also played their part in making the games proper occasions.

Warrington did very well to get the Lathums involved in their pre-match entertainment, while Hull KR had the Lilacs and the K’s.

It’s great to see clubs giving up-and-coming artists this type of opportunity, and it’s the way forward.

The majority of people would prefer to listen to a new band ahead of a match rather than an out of tune tribute act ruining Wonderwall.

Hopefully more clubs follow this lead and give fresh musicians their chance to gain a few new fans.

Of course, the aforementioned party at Leigh Sports Village looked like the event of the weekend.

Getting Scouting for Girls in seemed like a smart move, while the whole show in general deserves rave reviews.

It was certainly the best Leopards’ rebrand so far, but unfortunately there’s no redemption for the kit- so maybe next year for that one.

The occasion has certainly raised the bar high, for everyone including the Grand Final organisers.