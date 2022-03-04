His side takes on Shaun Wane’s England in a mid-season international on June 18 at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, as part of the preparations for the Rugby League World Cup.

Hanley will follow Australian coach Tim Sheens, who steered the All Stars to a 26-24 victory last year.

The former winger is a member of the Rugby League Hall of Fame and a three-time Man of Steel.

Ellery Hanley has been announced as the All-Stars coach

He was integral to Wigan’s success during his time at the club and achieved every major domestic honour, including three Championship and four Challenge Cup successes.

He also made 38 international appearances (36 for Great Britain, two for England) and coached Great Britain in the home series against Australia in 1994 – in doing so becoming the first black person to coach or manage a major British national team.

This season’s game is part of a double header, with England Women taking on France, while the wheelchair team will play on the same weekend.

Dave Rotheram, RFL Chief On-field Officer, said: “With a World Cup on the horizon this is a hugely significant year for Rugby League, and for our three England teams these fixtures will be a major part of tournament preparations.

“It’s also a blank weekend in the domestic calendar, so a fantastic opportunity for supporters to get behind England Rugby League.

“These variations of Rugby League, alongside the diversity at the heart of the Combined Nations concept, demonstrate how inclusion remains at the heart of our game.”