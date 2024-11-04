Super League legend Jamie Peacock heaped praise on England star Harry Smith following his influential role in the 2-0 series win over 2022 World Cup finalists Samoa.

The 24-year-old Wigan Warriors half-back capped off an incredible season by playing a huge part in the two test match victories over the Samoans, picked ahead of Steve Prescott Man of Steel winner Mikey Lewis in the halves and complementing England captain George Williams brilliantly on the international stage.

Smith kicked 20 points across the two wins, first claiming a 34-18 result at the Brick Community Stadium before sealing the series with a 34-16 triumph in Leeds.

Samoa's Jarome Luai & England's Harry Smith swap shirts at the end of the match at Headingley Stadium

He is almost certain to partner captain Williams once more in next year’s mouth-watering Ashes series against Australia, with nine-time Grand Final winner Peacock praising the number seven, who was also crowned player of the series in last year’s 3-0 whitewash over Tonga.

Speaking on the BBC, the former Great Britain prop said: “Harry Smith is a player who I believe has gone from a Super League class player to an international class player.

“When he’s playing against the better opposition, Tonga, Samoa, his game improves. We saw his great passing game that he’s got, his kicking game is outstanding and we see him running as well.

“He’s going to be integral [next year in the Ashes]. To beat the best teams in the world, you need a half-back who can read the game and move the team around the field with their kicking and build pressure.”

That praise was shared by former Super League playmaker Kevin Brown, who labelled the half-back partnership between Williams and Smith as ‘perfect’.

Brown, who retired in 2021, won 10 caps for England during a decorated career, and featured at stand-off during the 2017 World Cup down under, falling just short to Australia in the final.

“The balance is just absolutely perfect,” Brown said of Smith and Williams.

“You’ve got an organising, ball-controlling half-back, who has got talent to open up defences like we saw. And then you’ve got George Williams, who is undoubtedly one of the best half-backs in the world.”