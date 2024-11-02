Junior Nsemba started the year just hoping to earn a match day spot in Matt Peet’s Wigan Warriors.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He finished it crowned Super League’s Young Player of the Year, a Grand Slam champion and winning his first England cap on the international stage.

Nsemba spent pre-season on crutches after he underwent meniscal repair, and was behind captain Liam Farrell and veteran Willie Isa on the pecking order when he returned to full fitness. But a long-term injury to the latter opened an opportunity for the youngster, and he was determined to make the most of it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Junior Nsemba & Luke Thompson with the ABK Beer Test Series trophy after victory over Samoa

The towering back-rower went on to have one of the most memorable breakthrough campaigns in Super League history, before representing his country at Headingley Stadium.

“I thought it would be a struggle this year to get in the Wigan squad, and then Willie got injured. I had to grab that opportunity with both hands and now I’m here. It’s like the perfect end to the year,” he says. “Now next year, I'm wanting to improve.”

The Wigan academy product was rewarded with his first call-up to Shaun Wane’s squad ahead of the two test matches against Samoa, and admitted he had to “keep his cool” when the head coach informed him of his debut on Wednesday. He started on Saturday as England claimed a 34-16 victory to seal a 2-0 series win, building towards next year’s mouth-watering Ashes series against world champions Australia.

Nsemba, 20, was presented with his cap in an emotional presentation during the week, making his international bow alongside Wigan team-mate and prolific try-scoring winger Liam Marshall, who crossed the whitewash in the triumph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NRL superstar Herbie Farnworth was named the player of the match with two tries and an assist in Leeds, with captain George Williams, Saints’ Jack Welsby and Warrington winger Matty Ashton also scoring.

“They [my family] presented my cap, and it was pretty emotional,” Nsemba admits.

“I’m surprised my mum didn’t cry. My dad spoke a few words, and it was really nice to see my family there. It was a surprise to me.

“Liam’s family as well, it was really special. It was a special moment making my debut with Marshy.”