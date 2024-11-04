Shaun Wane has thrown his support behind a return of the War of the Roses next season, with the England head coach declaring that it would be beneficial for his international preparations.

Rugby League Live previously reported that IMG were keen to revive the concept which sees Lancashire take on Yorkshire, an Origin clash that was scrapped in 2003.

Since then, England have taken on the likes of Exiles and Combined Nations All Stars on the international stage, as well as France in recent years, with comfortable scores in the last two meetings.

Return of War of the Roses? England boss Shaun Wane says yes please!

Wane confirmed that there will be another mid-season break next year and has endorsed the potential of a War of the Roses return, even suggesting that his two current England assistant coaches in Lee Briers and Andy Last could take charge of the two respective representative sides.

England claimed a 40-8 victory over France earlier this year in a game that failed to attract an audience in Toulouse and was not aired by any major broadcasters, while less than 10,000 attended the Halliwell Jones Stadium for the clash in 2023.

“I’d love that. I played in a few Yorkshire versus Lancashire games, and it would be great,” Wane said following the 2-0 series win over Samoa.

“If I can sit back and watch them rip into each other, Briersy (Briers) coaching Lancashire and Lasty (Last) coaching Yorkshire, like an international trial, I’m sure it’d be fantastic.

“If we get a really good top-flight sponsor to make sure it’s a big deal. When you look at (State of) Origin, in the 1980s there were a couple of thousand in Sydney and a few more in Brisbane. They’ve stuck at it and look at that now, it’s a worldwide success.

“We need to start somewhere and I think next year doing it would be fantastic.”

England will take on world champions Australia next year, with the mouth-watering Ashes series now set to take place in England.

“We’re going to have to be smart with how we spend our time with the players,” Wane added, discussing next year’s preparations.

"The players are up for it, they’re talking about nothing but playing Australia in the changing rooms and they’re excited by it.

"I’m pleased I can finally coach against Australia.”