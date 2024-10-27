Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

England head coach Shaun Wane demanded plenty of improvement despite his side's 34-18 win over Samoa in the first of two international clashes.

The hosts crossed for six tries at the Brick Community Stadium against a star-studded Samoa outfit that included the likes of Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and captain Jarome Luai, but Wane insists it was not the kind of display that would trouble the big guns on the international stage.

"To be honest we need to be better than that," said Wane. "That performance wouldn't trouble Australia. We know what we need to fix as a group. I don't mean that in a disrespectful way to Samoa but we need to be better.

"I'm very pleased to win a test match against a good team but there's things that need to improve, and we will improve for next week.”

Captain and Wigan academy product George Williams ran the show setting up the first two tries for Herbie Farnworth and Matty Ashton, before the half-back crossed himself for a 16-6 lead at the break.

Second half tries followed for Victor Radley, Ashton and Mikey Lewis, while the Samoans suggested they are more than capable of making a game of it in the second and final match at Leeds.

"I think a lot of good things worked for us in the first half and then we went away a bit in the second quarter, but they're a team who have some good individuals and they've got so much talent in there,” the England boss added.

Nine of Wane's 17-strong matchday squad had been involved in the semi-final loss when Stephen Crichton's golden point drop goal broke the home side's hearts.

And while Williams insisted those painful memories had played no part in the build-up, there was plenty of edge about the affair with some England players squaring up to the tourists' pre-match Siva Tau, and the final minutes descending into an extended 26-player shoving match.

"It's just something we've done over the last few years, standing on that halfway line and fronting up," said Williams of the pre-match flashpoint.

"We see that as our territory and to come over at the start of the game, it makes for a good mentality. It was just a stand-off, and a good mindset for us to start, I think."