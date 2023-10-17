England captain George Williams has appeal rejected with Harry Smith to step up
George Williams has seen his appeal against a two-match suspension rejected and will miss fixtures against Kristian Woolf’s outfit at the Totally Wicked Stadium and the John Smith’s Stadium.
Williams, 28, was initially handed a one-match suspension for a shoulder charge on Sione Mata’utia during the play-off defeat to St Helens.
That suspension was doubled after his first challenge was deemed frivolous by an independent tribunal, with his second attempt rejected on Tuesday evening.
He was included in a 24-man squad named by head coach Shaun Wane.
After leading Wigan to the League Leaders’ Shield and Grand Final glory over Catalans, Warriors number seven Harry Smith was also named, having earned his first official cap in the 64-0 mid-season win over France in Warrington.
He could now take on the main role under Wane, with Hull KR’s Mikey Lewis and Saints’ Jack Welsby also included.