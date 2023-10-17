Four Wigan players included in Shaun Wane’s England squad, including return for captain Liam Farrell
The 33-year-old back-rower, who guided Wigan to Grand Final glory over Catalans just days ago at Old Trafford, has been named for the first time since 2021.
Harry Smith looks set to feature in the halves after being included, with England captain George Williams to appeal his extended suspension.
Tyler Dupree and Toby King have also been included, with Harry Sunderland Trophy winner Jake Wardle missing out through injury.
Five NRL players will feature in the test series, including ex-Wigan back-rower John Bateman.
The NRL’s 2023 top try-scorer Dom Young looks to continue his fine form. Tom Burgess, Elliott Whitehead and Victory Radley also named. Incoming Dolphins star centre Herbie Farnworth is unavailable through injury.
England head coach Wane said: “I’m really pleased with the 24 players coming into camp as we look to beat Tonga in this three-game series. All of the players included have impressed me throughout their respective Super League and NRL campaigns and are worthy of representing their country in this historic series.
“We’ve got a real strong mix of experience and youth combining players who featured in last year’s World Cup, this year’s mid-season international and some who are returning to the international frame.
“My message to the fans now is: come out and get behind this team in St Helens, Huddersfield and Leeds in the coming weeks!”
The series kicks-off this Sunday at the Totally Wicked Stadium.
England squad:
Matty Ashton (Warrington Wolves), John Bateman (Wests Tigers), Tom Burgess (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Daryl Clark, Ben Currie (both Warrington Wolves), Tyler Dupree, Liam Farrell (both Wigan Warriors), Chris Hill (Huddersfield Giants), Tom Johnstone (Catalans Dragons), Toby King (Wigan Warriors), Morgan Knowles, Matty Lees (both St Helens), Mikey Lewis (Hull KR), Tommy Makinson (St Helens), Mike McMeeken (Catalans Dragons), Robbie Mulhern (Leigh Leopards), Harry Newman (Leeds Rhinos), Victor Radley (Sydney Roosters), Harry Smith (Wigan Warriors), Danny Walker (Warrington Wolves), Jack Welsby (St Helens), Elliott Whitehead (Canberra Raiders), George Williams (Warrington Wolves), Dom Young (Newcastle Knights)