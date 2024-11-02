Wigan’s Junior Nsemba and Liam Marshall are set to make their England debuts against Samoa at Headingley Stadium.

The pair were not selected for the opening Test match in Wigan as Shaun Wane’s side claimed a 34-18 victory against the 2022 World Cup finalists.

Marshall, 28, finished 2024 as Super League’s top try-scorer and is set to replace Sydney Rooster star Dom Young, who suffered a hand injury last week.

Meanwhile, 20-year-old Super League Young Player of the Year Nsemba is set to cap off a remarkable breakthrough season with his first cap on the international stage.

“He’s a talent Junior on the left edge for Wigan,” Wane recently said.

“There are things he needs to get better at in his game. But a great ball carrier, and a good kid. I look forward to seeing him make his debut.”

Marshall featured from the interchange bench in England’s World Cup warm-up fixture against Fiji in 2022, but that match in Salford did not count as an official Test.

The pair were presented with their England caps earlier in the week by their families.

England boss Wane, 60, continued: “They’ll stand up to it. It’s intense, it’s a step up from Super League, but I think both players can handle it.

“I’m genuinely excited to see how they go.”

Prop Luke Thompson is set to feature in Leeds after missing the first Test through suspension. Harry Smith and Ethan Havard also retained their spots in the 19-player squad, while veteran forward Tom Burgess dropped out.