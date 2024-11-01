England boss Shaun Wane has revealed he has unfinished business as a club coach and would relish the chance to return to the scene after the 2026 World Cup.

Wane, appointed by England in 2020 after leading Wigan to three Super League titles, one World Club Challenge and one Challenge Cup, signed a contract extension in 2023.

The 60-year-old remains committed to his current role, with his eyes firmly fixed on a possible home Ashes Test series against Australia next year before the World Cup down under.

But when asked if he planned to return as a club coach when the time was right, Wane, whose England side claimed a 2-0 series win over Samoa at Headingley on Saturday, said: "Yes, definitely.

"Especially when I get into this (preparing his squad) and doing one-on-ones with the players.

"We've got a team meeting and I get into it. I said to my missus, 'I fancy this! I like this!' I feel like I'm under-selling myself at the minute.

"I do my speaking and I do my job at Wigan (as the club's leadership and management director) and I do this as well. I'd do everything for nothing, I'm very lucky.

"But it gets the juices flowing when I'm into our England players. Everything is strict and they're buying in to everything I'm saying - it's a good feeling and I want a bit more."

Wane won the Super League and Challenge Cup double as Wigan coach in 2013 and two more Grand Final triumphs followed in 2016 and 2018, and also had a stint with Scotland Rugby as high performance coach.

He returned to his beloved Wigan in 2021 as leadership and management director, working alongside head coach Matt Peet.

As a player, the former forward ended his career at Leeds, and joked he had never come close to coaching the Yorkshire club.

Wane said: "(Leeds chief executive) Gary (Hetherington) never ever rang me. All this availability! He never even rang me, even though we're mates and I know him really well."

When asked if the Leeds job was one he had fancied during his coaching career, Wane said: "Yes. Big club, big city, great support.

"They've obviously got a fantastic coach (Brad Arthur) here now. They're very sorted."