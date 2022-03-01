The 21-year-old has been handed his first senior call-up, alongside Wigan Warriors teammate Liam Marshall, while John Bateman, Liam Farrell and Zak Hardaker have also been included in the recently announced training squad.

Wane is excited to see what Kai Pearce-Paul can produce this year in the build-up to rugby league's showpiece event.

He said: “He offers something different. He’s a good ball carrier, and can play back-row and centre, as he’s proved. As time goes by he will become a good one-on-one defender as well, so I can see him playing test match rugby.

Kai Pearce-Paul has been named in the first England training squad of the year

“I’ve not pinpointed him to one position, I think he can play both really well.

“If he keeps going the way he is, he’ll be hard not to pick, as are quite a few players. We’ve got strength in numbers.”

Wane also hopes the senior players included will help to keep the high levels that have been on display in the opening three weeks of the season.

“The games so far this year have been immense and to a really good standard,” he said.

“I want to see that for the rest of the year, I want our England players to stand out when they play for the Super League clubs. That’s what John Bateman has done.

“I don’t know Zak (Hardaker) as well as John, but I do know he is very competitive and has a great skill-set, but does need to improve on a few things. I want to see that over the next few weeks, and if he does that he’ll stay in the squad.”