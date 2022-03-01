Shaun Wane names five Wigan Warriors players in his England training squad

John Bateman, Liam Farrell, Zak Hardaker, Liam Marshall and Kai Pearce-Paul will link up with the rest of the team for a session at Headingley Stadium on March 15.

This will be the first opportunity for players to impress ahead of the Rugby League World, which takes place on home soil at the end of this year.

Wane said: “It’s a massive year for us, a great opportunity that we must be well prepared for.

John Bateman

“We’ve looked at a number of things in putting this training squad together – form last year, performances in the All Stars and France games, pre-season training and discussions around up and coming young players.

“The players included for this first session need to look like England players and train like England players. We want something extra from them at this level.

“The younger players coming through are a real credit to Paul Anderson and Paul Sculthorpe on the performance pathway, club coaches and junior coaches too. To me it doesn’t matter whether you’re 17 or 37, if I think you can help us win a World Cup you’ll be in the squad.

“I’ve spoken to a lot of players and the ones not included at this stage know that they can still force their way in. It’s an open book and I see some of them coming back in later in the year.”

Bateman captained England to their 30-10 victory over France in Perpignan back in October, and went over for two tries.

Farrell was also amongst the scorers in that game, while Zak Hardaker was in the side as well.

Marshall has previously played for England Knights, while Pearce-Paul recently received praise from Jamie Peacock.

Here is the full 30-man training squad:

John Bateman (Wigan Warriors)

Daryl Clark (Warrington Wolves)

Mike Cooper (Warrington Wolves)

Ben Currie (Warrington Wolves)

Thomas Davies (Catalans Dragons)

Lewis Dodd (St Helens)

Niall Evalds (Castleford Tigers)

Liam Farrell (Wigan Warriors)

Ryan Hall (Hull KR)

Zak Hardaker (Wigan Warriors)

Morgan Knowles (St Helens)

Kruise Leeming (Leeds Rhinos)

Matthew Lees (St Helens)

Jonny Lomax (St Helens)

Reece Lyne (Wakefield Trinity)

Jermaine McGillvary (Huddersfield Giants)

Paul McShane (Castleford Tigers)

Tommy Makinson (St Helens)

Liam Marshall (Wigan Warriors)

Harry Newman (Leeds Rhinos)

Mikolaj Oledzki (Leeds Rhinos)

Kai Pearce-Paul (Wigan Warriors)

Mark Percival (St Helens)

Stefan Ratchford (Warrington Wolves)

Dan Sarginson (Salford Red Devils)

Sam Tomkins (Catalans Dragons)

Alex Walmsley (St Helens)

Jake Wardle (Huddersfield Giants)

Jack Welsby (St Helens)

George Williams (Warrington Wolves)