England internationals included in All Stars squad to face England

Jackson Hastings is vice-captain of the All Stars

Sheens, a World Cup winner with the 2013 Kangaroos, has confirmed that Leeds Rhinos prop Matt Prior will be co-captain alongside Jackson Hastings - Wigan Warriors' sole representative.

Notable selections for the All Stars include Jermaine McGillvary and Jake Connor, who have both previously starred for England and will all be aiming to impress coach Shaun Wane ahead of Rugby League World Cup 2021. Kruise Leeming is also included.

The Combined Nations All Stars are a new team reviving a rugby league concept which is 117 years old, since England played the Other Nationalities in 1904. Players have been selected on the basis they could qualify for nations other than England, either through birth or ancestry.

Combined Nations All Stars Head Coach, Tim Sheens, said: “When this concept was created the aim was to give England a highly intense match as part of their preparations ahead of the Rugby League World Cup 2021.

“I’m confident we’ve assembled a squad that can do that. As it was always the case that Shaun would get first pick for England, we obviously had to wait and work within the guidelines when selecting players.

“I’m really looking forward to working with them – and I hope we’re all going to enjoy the experience, getting to know some new people and try out some new combinations.

“Also, the match is being played to help raise funds for the Mose Masoe Foundation and the players will take great pride in wearing the Mose-inspired jersey, which will no doubt will add to their motivation to perform well.”

Combined Nations All Stars 19-player squad:

Jake Connor (Hull FC), Kenny Edwards (Huddersfield Giants), Jackson Hastings (Wigan Warriors), Liam Kay (Wakefield Trinity), Kruise Leeming (Leeds Rhinos), Ricky Leutele (Huddersfield Giants), Peter Mata'utia (Castleford Tigers), Suaia Matagi (Castleford Tigers), Jermaine McGillvary (Huddersfield Giants), Junior Moors (Featherstone Rovers), Pauli Pauli (Salford Red Devils), Nathan Peats (Leigh Centurions), Matt Prior (Leeds Rhinos), Chris Satae (Hull FC), Andre Savelio (Hull FC), Aidan Sezer (Huddersfield Giants), Ken Sio (Salford Red Devils), Kelepi Tanginoa (Wakefield Trinity), Luke Yates (Huddersfield Giants)