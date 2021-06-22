Youngster set to make Wigan Warriors debut this week

Brad O'Neill played for Wigan in a pre-season friendly at Salford

The Warriors have only named an 18-man squad to face Wakefield - as opposed to the usual 21-man panel, two days before the game.

Hooker O'Neill is included and though, obviously, one of the 18 will not make the cut, coach Adrian Lam had already indicated winger Dom Manfredi - who is included in the squad - is unlikely to play as he battles a knee injury.

And so unless Manfredi makes a remarkable recovery, O'Neill may get his chance having been recalled from his loan spell at Championship outfit Widnes. A combative hooker, Lam brought him into the senior squad last year but he injured his knee before he got the chance to make his first-team debut.

James McDonnell - who made his Wigan debut last September - is also included after returning from a spell on loan at York. He has not played in the last two weeks due to injury.

It remains to be seen whether Mitch Clark may yet be recalled from his loan spell at Newcastle. His move was announced on June 10 and a player must spend a minimum of two weeks on loan before he can be recalled - Wigan's game takes place on Thursday the 24th.

From the squad named, it would appear likely teenager Umyla Hanley would cover full-back with Willie Isa moving to centre again, and Jake Bibby occupying one wing spot. Oliver Gildart and Liam Marshall would play their second game together on the left edge, Harry Smith and Thomas Leuluai will be at halfback with Sam Powell at hooker.

With John Bateman and Liam Farrell on England duty, Morgan Smithies and possibly Kai Pearce-Paul may take the second-row positions, with the other spots filled by the rest of the squad.