Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

England skipper George Williams is hoping to pull on the international jersey alongside old school pal and former Wigan Warriors team-mate Liam Marshall during the home Test series against Samoa.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marshall, 28, featured from the interchange bench in the World Cup warm-up 50-0 thrashing over Fiji in 2022, but is yet to win his first official cap.

He enjoyed a first-class Super League campaign in 2024, finishing as the competition’s top try-scorer in arguably his best season to date, with Matt Peet’s Cherry and Whites claiming every honour available to them across the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

George Williams will captain England for the Test series against Samoa

That saw the prolific winger rewarded with a call-up to Shaun Wane’s England squad, one of two uncapped players alongside club team-mate Junior Nsemba with games in Wigan and Leeds in a two-match series against the 2022 World Cup finalists.

“I went to school with Marshy. I’m really happy for him,” Williams said, with the pair having also played three seasons together at the Brick Community Stadium.

“He’s probably a bit of a late bloomer, so for him to get a call up at this stage of his career is really good.

“Hopefully we can play together because we played together at school which is pretty special, so hopefully we can play for England together.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Warrington’s Williams, a two-time Grand Final winner with the Warriors, was also full of praise for towering back-rower Nsemba, who was crowned Super League’s Young Player of the Year after a standout breakthrough season.

The 20-year-old faces tough competition for his first cap with the likes of fellow back-rowers John Bateman and Kai Pearce-Paul in the England squad, but will gain more valuable experience in the international set-up, with Sam Tomkins also as team manager.

“He's [Nsemba] been unbelievable this year for Wigan and I think he's got better and better as the year has gone on, so he deserves his call-up,” half-back Williams added.

"He's been really exciting and hopefully Samoa haven't seen too much of him. As an older player, I'll get my arm around him and help him where I can. The environment we've created in the last few years with England has been really special and we'd like to maintain that.”