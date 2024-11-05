Kai Pearce-Paul says England are ready to compete with world champions Australia following dominant back-to-back series wins over Pacific nations, insisting an Ashes win would help put more respect on his side’s status.

Shaun Wane’s outfit have claimed home wins over Tonga and 2022 World Cup finalists Samoa in respective two and three-match series, as well as mid-season triumphs over France.

Back-rower Pearce-Paul, who made 22 appearances for Newcastle Knights during his debut NRL campaign, now looks forward to the prospect of facing Mal Meninga’s side on the international stage.

England look set to host the Ashes series against Australia in 2025

He explained: “It’s been a long time and something that’s been spoken about for a while. There’s some real good history between the two teams.

"It’s an elephant in the room almost, but it’s been building up and it will be a really good experience for all of us.”

Australia look set to tour England in 2025 for three Tests - the first time an Ashes series has been staged in more than 20 years.

It will also mark the first time England have faced Australia since the 2017 World Cup final in Brisbane, while they have not played on these shores since the 2016 Four Nations.

And Pearce-Paul, 23, believes that a historic series win would help put more respect on England’s standings.

The 2023 Wigan Warriors Grand Final winner played a big part in the opening 34-18 Test win over Samoa in Wigan, but was forced to miss the second match at Headingley Stadium due to injury, as England sealed a 2-0 series victory with a 34-16 result.

“I think it would be really good for the game,” Pearce-Paul said on the prospect of the Ashes being held in England.

“I think it would be a great tour in general. It’s something we’re building towards, obviously playing Tonga and Samoa. Australia are the champions, so to be able to play them would be really cool.

“Having them come over here, and experience our crowds and culture, would be good for them. But in terms of the game, it would be really good for England.

“Hopefully it can help us continue to grow and we can get a win over Australia as well, which would make us more respected as a nation.”