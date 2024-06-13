Watch more of our videos on Shots!

England will face Samoa this autumn in a two-match Test series at Wigan’s The Brick Community Stadium on Sunday, October 27, and Leeds’ AMT Headingley Stadium on Saturday, November 2.

Tickets are on sale now for the two matches – both with a 2:30pm kick-off – which will also be televised by BBC Sport domestically and on SuperLeague+ overseas.

The two-match Test series, Samoa's first in England, offers head coach Shaun Wane and his team an opportunity to avenge the bitter disappointment of their 2021 World Cup semi-final defeat at Emirates Stadium, having opened their tournament campaign against the same opponents with a 60-6 thrashing at St James’ Park following a 10-try display.

England will face Samoa in an end-of-season two-match Test series

England also take on France in a mid-season international double-header for the men’s and women’s sides on Saturday, June 29, at Stade Ernest-Wallon, Toulouse, to celebrate 90 years of the French game.

On the confirmed series, men’s head coach Wane said: “This is the positive news we’ve been waiting for.

"We face a tough challenge in France this month and we’ll prepare for that in the knowledge that we’ll have another crack at Samoa at the end of the season. That’s three big games to give us a focus for the rest of the year.

“Everyone knows how devastated we were to lose that World Cup semi-final. I know all the players will be as keen as me to take on Samoa again.

“And I think it will be the same with our supporters. They know Samoa will be a top team, with some of the best players in the NRL. But they also know we have an England team worthy of their support.

“Beating Tonga 3-0 last year was fantastic and it’s great that we’re going back to Headingley where we completed that series. And personally, I’m very pleased that we’re playing the first game at Wigan.

"We’ve got great memories of our World Cup quarter-final against Papua New Guinea, so let’s hope we can fill the ground again.”