Former Wigan Warriors forward Morgan Smithies in England training

The opening game of the Rugby League Ashes series between England and Australia on Saturday (October 25) is set for a bumper crowd at Wembley Stadium.

As of Saturday morning (October 18), ticket sales had reached 54,569, matching the attendance for the famous first Test of the 1990 Series between Great Britain and Australia, when Malcolm Reilly’s Lions triumphed to a 19-12 victory.

This year’s opening Ashes Test is on track to set a record crowd between the nations on British soil – 57,034 – which was set in the capital in 1994.

The biggest-ever crowd between England and Australia in rugby league was set all the way back in 1932, when 70,204 people attended the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Kevin Walters’ Kangaroos arrived in England last week and had a scrimmage session against France as they ramp up their preparations, with second and third Tests in Liverpool and Leeds already sold out.

The second Test at Everton’s new Hill Dickinson Stadium is set to generate more sales revenue than any previous rugby league international in the UK, according to the Rugby Football League.

This year marks the first Ashes series in 22 years, with all three Tests to be broadcast live on BBC One on October 25, November 1 and November 8 – all with 2:30pm kick-offs.

On Saturday, RL Commercial managing director Rhodri Jones said: “After months of build-up and planning, it’s exciting to think that we are now only one week away from one of the biggest events in rugby league in this country in decades.

“The record-breaking speed of sell-outs for the second and third Tests confirmed the huge demand for the return of rugby league’s oldest international rivalry. We’re also in a strong position for the first Test in terms of ticket sales, and the way sales have accelerated since the Kangaroos arrived in London this week, we’re hopeful of ticking off a number of other milestones before Saturday.

“But the return of the Ashes has also offered a major commercial opportunity for the sport which is exactly why RL Commercial was formed three years ago. We’ve attracted new partners, created new content, and strengthened existing commercial and broadcast relationships – ensuring this series can leave a legacy for rugby league, especially in the northern hemisphere.”

