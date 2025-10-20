Emily Veivers in action for Papua New Guinea Orchids in the Rugby League World Cup in 2022

Wigan Warriors star Emily Veivers scored her first international try for her beloved Papua New Guinea, who went down to a 34-6 defeat to the Cook Islands in the Pacific Championships on Saturday.

Veivers started at hooker for PNG Orchids at Santos National Football Stadium in Port Moresby in the opening round of this year’s Pacific Championships on Saturday.

The 24-year-old crossed for the opening try of the game, converting her own effort to give her side a 6-0 lead. However, it was all the Cook Islands from thereon, with the Moana responding with seven tries through Paulina Morris-Ponga (3), Chantay Kiria-Ratu, Hannah Makira, Memory Paitai and Kerehitina Matau to take the victory.

It would no doubt have been a special moment for Veivers, whose mother was born and raised just a stone’s throw away from the Santos National Football Stadium – PNG’s national stadium.

For Veivers, the try marks an important milestone on the international stage and continues a phenomenal year for the versatile forward. In the domestic game, she helped Wigan complete a historic quadruple as Denis Betts’ side became the first team in British women’s rugby league to claim all four trophies on offer to them in a single season in the form of the Challenge Cup, Nines title, League Leaders’ Shield and Super League Grand Final.

Veivers actually spent a couple of months on the sidelines with a broken arm that she suffered in the Challenge Cup final win over St Helens under the famous Wembley arch, but she returned later in the campaign to help the Warriors make history.