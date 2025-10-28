Harry Grant in action for Australia

Australia coach Kevin Walters has made one change for the second Ashes Test against England at Everton’s Hill Dickinson Stadium, with captain Isaah Yeo ruled out through head injury protocols.

With the influential Yeo unavailable for the second Test as he commences his return-to-play concussion protocols, it has given an opportunity to Yeo’s Penrith Panthers teammate Lindsay Smith, who made his international debut for Australia in the final of last year’s Pacific Championships victory over Tonga.

In the absence of Yeo, coach Walters has confirmed that Melbourne Storm star Harry Grant will captain the Kangaroos for the first time in Saturday’s second Ashes Test, as the Kangaroos look to build on their 26-6 win over England in the opening Test at Wembley Stadium last week.

“Harry and all of the senior players, for that matter, stepped up after Isaah’s unfortunate injury last week,” said Walters.

“While we’d love to have Isaah out there, he’ll still be contributing in many other ways around the group this week. He’s a natural leader, and so too is Harry, so we’re in great hands this week.

“I’m really pleased with the way we’ve started the series, but we’re into a new week now and our focus is preparing well and being at our very best this Saturday.”

Meanwhile, Mark Nawaqanitawase, Gehamat Shibasaki, Reece Walsh and Keaon Koloamatangi all made their debuts for the Kangaroos in the opening Test win last Saturday.

Australia: Reece Walsh; Mark Nawaqanitawase, Kotoni Staggs, Gehamat Shibasaki, Josh Addo-Carr; Cameron Munster, Nathan Cleary; Lindsay Collins, Harry Grant, Tino Fa’asuamaleaui, Angus Crichton, Hudson Young, Patrick Carrigan. Subs: Tom Dearden, Lindsay Smith, Reuben Cotter, Keaon Koloamatangi. Reserves: Bradman Best, Jacob Preston, Mitchell Moses.

The second Ashes Test will take place at Everton’s Hill Dickinson Stadium on Saturday, November 1, with a 2:30pm kick-off. Tickets for the game sold out months in advance, but it will be broadcast live on BBC One.

England need to claim victory against Australia this weekend if they are to have a chance of claiming a series victory, with the third and final Test being held at AMT Headingley – the home of Leeds Rhinos – on November 8.

