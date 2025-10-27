Wigan Warriors youngster Samuel Dickenson (right) was presented with his debut Wales jersey by Welsh stalwart Rhodri Lloyd (left)

Wigan Warriors starlet Samuel Dickenson marked his international debut for Wales with a 24-0 win over Ireland in Neath on Saturday.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The highly-rated youngster started at fullback for Wales, having progressed through the nation’s pathways at youth level.

Having led 6-0 at the break against Ireland, the Dragons scored three more unanswered tries in the second half to achieve only their fourth shut-out in history for the Welsh men’s team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dickenson was one of six debutants for Wales, all of whom received their first Welsh jerseys from retiring stalwart Rhodri Lloyd, who won his 22nd and final Welsh cap as he hung up his boots.

Lloyd, who made eight appearances across four seasons with Wigan between 2012 and 2015, scored his 98th career try in his last-ever game, whilst kicking the first – and only – goal of his 15-year career. The Caerphilly-born forward was given a guard of honour by his teammates on the way back into the sheds after the game.

As for Ireland, Wigan academy products Harry Rushton and Dec O’Donnell, now with Huddersfield Giants and Rochdale Hornets respectively, both pulled on the green jersey on Saturday, proudly representing their Irish heritage.

Wales: Samuel Dickenson (Wigan Warriors); Billy Walkley (Sheffield Eagles), Max Clarke (Workington Town), Lloyd McEwan-Peters (Hunslet), Owen Restall (Halifax Panthers); Denive Balmforth (Hull FC), Matty Fozard (Widnes Vikings); Matt Ross (London Broncos), Finlay Yates (Salford Red Devils), Huw Worthington (London Broncos), Rhodri Lloyd (Widnes Vikings), Sam Grice (Castleford Tigers), Connor Davies (Halifax Panthers). Subs: Charlie Newton (Huddersfield Giants), Charlie Glover (Salford Red Devils), Ashton Robinson (Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs), Sam Bowring (Midlands Hurricanes). 18th man: George Birch (Newcastle Thunder).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ireland: Oliver Whitford (Keighley Cougars); James Farrar (York Knights), Connor Carr (Huddersfield Giants), Daniel Corcoran (Canterbury Bulldogs), Lewis Wing (Hull KR); Aidan McGowan (Huddersfield Giants), Brendan O’Hagan (The Entrance Tigers); George King (Huddersfield Giants), Dec O’Donnell (Rochdale Hornets), Lucas Castle (Workington Town), Harry Rushton (Huddersfield Giants), Lachlan Lanskey (Keighley Cougars), Aaron Lynch (Swinton Lions). Subs: Ronan Michael (Bradford Bulls), Ryan Hogg (Dublin City Exiles), Daniel Lynch (Swinton Lions), Jamie Gill (Bradford Bulls). 18th man: Will Walker (Sherwood Wolf Hunt).

Wales and Ireland will meet again in a second Test at the home of Featherstone Rovers this Saturday, November 1.

READ NEXT: Wigan Warriors youngster makes international debut for Jamaica as France qualify for World Cup