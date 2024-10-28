England's Test win over Samoa in Wigan records impressive viewing figures on BBC

The Brick Community Stadium hosted England’s first Test match against Samoa, with Shaun Wane’s outfit claiming a 34-18 victory over the 2022 World Cup finalists.

Sunday’s fixture was broadcast live on BBC Two, with rugbyleagueontv.com publishing the impressive viewing figures for the international clash at the home of Super League champions Wigan Warriors.

The match attracted an average audience of 513,000, a 7.2% audience share, and a 682,000 peak with a 2:30pm kick-off. 15,137 was the official attendance inside the ground.

England defeated Samoa 34-18 in the first of two Test matches

England ran in six tries with captain George Williams crowned player of the match following an inspirational display, assisting the opening two tries for Herbie Farnworth and Matty Ashton, before crossing himself for a 16-6 lead at the break.

NRL superstar Victor Radley, Warrington’s Ashton and 2024 Steve Prescott Man of Steel Mikey Lewis all scored further tries in the second 40, with the second and final Test at Leeds’ Headingley Stadium this Saturday.

