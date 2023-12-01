Ethan Havard has 'no regrets' over Grand Final risks as England forward details road to recovery

Despite looking set to miss the start of next season due to the fresh hamstring injury suffered during the Grand Final, Ethan Havard admits he has no regrets taking the risks to play at Old Trafford.

The 23-year-old returned from a lengthy lay-off to feature against Catalans Dragons in Super League’s showcase event, having suffered an initial hamstring injury against Wakefield in July.

He featured from the bench but after just 10 minutes was forced to leave the action in the first half, revealing for the first time that he suffered a Grade 4 hamstring blow.

The Warriors secured their sixth Super League title with a 10-2 score at the Theatre of Dreams, with the World Club Challenge now confirmed against NRL champions Penrith Panthers next February.

“I don’t regret it one bit,” Havard said.

“I appreciate the faith Matty [Peet] put in me to play and go out there. I knew it was a risk, but it’s given me even more hunger to get back there.

“I was happy for the lads that they got the job done, but it was quite an empty feeling for me, seeing my family upset after the few months that had led up to it and working hard every day.

“Obviously it’s a great achievement for everyone involved, I’ve got a ring myself now but it’s motivation to do it better next time.”

Harvard has since undergone surgery on the injury and has detailed his long road to recovery.

“The operation went well,” he continued.

“I got off my crutches this week and I’ll be working hard on the rehab everyday with the physios.

“It’s probably going to be a bit of a longer recovery this time, but I’m looking forward to getting it right and then kicking on in the season.

“Pre-season will look completely different for me.

“It’s one about getting back walking properly which I’m doing a bit better now, and then I’ll progress into more advanced rehab and then running.

“I’ve got to get it right, I don’t want it to happen again.

“I can’t see me starting the season, I’ve not really got an idea in my head when I’ll be back.

“It won’t be late into the season, but I’m taking it week-by-week and I’m listening to my body and the physios and I want to get it stronger than it was.”

The England prop is taking the time away from the field to work extra sessions in the gym with fellow injured team-mates, including back-rower Junior Nsemba, while he has already seized the opportunity to learn from some of the new recruits, including fellow international Luke Thompson.

"I’m doing a lot of gym with Junior. We’re both working hard and it’s nice to have someone in the gym with you,” he said.

"You can still be learning and watching video and stuff like that, learning about different aspects of the game and learning how to be more professional and be more prepared.