Warriors confirm details for next year’s World Club Challenge as Latics rearrange fixture
With an 8:00pm kick-off, it is the first World Club Challenge to be held in England since 2020, while Wigan were crowned champions in 2017 with a 22-6 triumph over Cronulla Sharks.
Wigan Athletic have brought forward their fixture against Cheltenham Town to Friday 23 February 2024 (kick-off 7:45pm).
The match will be the second time the two sides have met in a World Club Challenge with Wigan winning the previous encounter 21-4 at Anfield in 1991.
Chief executive Kris Radlinski said: “In recent weeks, substantial efforts have been invested to ensure the game takes place, fuelled by a keen interest from the Panthers to participate.
“This presents a fantastic opportunity for our club to host one of the NRL’s most formidable teams, providing a special treat for Wigan fans and rugby league enthusiasts alike.
"Anticipation is high and we promise to put on a show.”
RL Commercial managing director Rhodri Jones commented: “The World Club Challenge is a mouth-watering fixture to relish in the opening weeks of our 2024 season, as two of the world’s great rugby league clubs meet in Wigan.
“It promises to be a very special night, with Penrith determined to be crowned World Club Champions for the first time, and Wigan are looking to extend their wonderful history in the World Club Challenge stretching back almost four decades, including a previous victory against the Panthers.”