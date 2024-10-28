Initial conversations have taken place over the possibility of switching next year’s scheduled Ashes series with England now potentially set to host Australia, RL Commercial have confirmed.

Australia had been scheduled to tour in 2020 for a three-match series, ahead of the 2021 World Cup, only for both to be made impossible by the Covid pandemic.

As a result, it is now eight years since England played a home international against the Kangaroos - and seven since their last match in the 2017 World Cup Final in Brisbane.

Australia were victorious in both, claiming a 36-18 victory during the 2016 Four Nations at the London Stadium, before a 6-0 result to be crowned world champions.

England last played Australia on home soil during the 2016 Four Nations

Under the existing international calendar, England are due to tour Australia next year in a three-Test Ashes series, with the Kangaroos to return to England in 2028.

However, there are now talks to switch the schedule with the world champions to be the touring outfit next year.

A statement from RL Commercial read: “We are excited by the possibility of bringing the Kangaroos to these shores for a three-match series for the first time in over 20 years, and we are starting work on the feasibility of such a tour.

“We believe this would be welcomed by our England team, by British Rugby League supporters, by the British sporting public, and by the current generation of Australia players who would relish the opportunity to follow in the footsteps of so many great players of the past.”