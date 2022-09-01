Ethan Havard says Wigan Warriors want to give a good account of themselves against Catalans Dragons
Ethan Havard says Wigan Warriors are not preparing differently to usual as they get ready to face a weakened Catalans Dragons.
Up to 12 players could make their debut for the French club in the game at the DW Stadium, just days after Matty Peet handed seven youngsters their first senior appearances.
Havard was also named in the team that lost to Hull KR on Monday, after returning from a spell on the sidelines.
He said: “It’s been frustrating being injured, but after plenty of hard work it was good to be back out on the field.
“It was good being around the young boys. I remember making my debut, so I know what it was like. The lads gave a good account of themselves, and we were proud of them.
“We will prepare no differently this week for Catalans, nothing changes for us. It’s about being a professional no matter what team is in front of us. We want to give a good account of ourselves.
“We’ve spoken about making the DW a fortress and a tough place for people to come, so we are proud of being unbeaten there, the fans give us a good lift, they’ve been class for us all year.
“It’s important to have a good connection and to show that we care.”