Matty Peet’s side will enjoy a week off in the first round of the play-offs, after securing second spot in the table.

Following this Friday’s game against Catalans Dragons, which is their final outing of the regular season, they will be back on action on September 16 (K.O. 8pm).

The Warriors will welcome the highest ranked side from the eliminators, as they will look to book their place in the Grand Final in front of the Sky Sports cameras.