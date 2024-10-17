Every Wigan Warriors home attendance in 2024 campaign with impressive average figures
The Cherry and Whites hosted 16 games across the year, including a sell-out crowd of 24,091 for the World Club Challenge against NRL kings Penrith Panthers in February.
That marked the highest gate at the Brick Community Stadium in 2024, with the lowest in the Challenge Cup sixth round stage with 5,733 to watch Wigan versus Championship outfit Sheffield Eagles.
Wigan accumulated a total attendance of 244,161 in the year, with the highest Super League attendance of the regular season at 20,152 for the derby against St Helens in July.
A crowd of 20,511 attended the Super League semi-final between Wigan and Leigh Leopards, marking a 20-year best gate for a play-off fixture - and only the fifth in Super League history to attract more than 20,000.
The second-highest crowd of the regular season came during the top-of-the-table clash against Hull KR in Round 25, with a figure of 16,719 in a win that helped Wigan to first back-to-back League Leaders’ Shields.
Every Wigan Warriors home attendance in 2024
World Cup Challenge v Penrith Panthers: 24,091
Round 3 v Huddersfield Giants: 15,357
Challenge Cup sixth round v Sheffield Eagles: 5,733
Round 8 v Castleford Tigers: 13,029
Round 10 v Catalans Dragons: 14,481
Round 15 v London Broncos: 14,280
Round 16 v Leigh Leopards: 16,053
Round 17 v St Helens: 20,152
Round 19 v Warrington Wolves: 15,764
Round 20 v Huddersfield: 11,660
Round 2 rearranged: Leigh Leopards: 13,249
Round 23 v Hull FC: 12,347
Round 25 v Hull KR: 16,719
Round 26 v Leeds Rhinos: 15,146
Round 27 v Salford Red Devils: 15,589
Semi-final v Leigh: 20,511
