Former Wigan Warriors forward Mitch Clark has joined Sheffield Eagles ahead of the 2024 Championship campaign on a two-year deal.

The junior Kiwi representative spent two seasons at the DW Stadium, having made the move ahead of 2020 from Leigh.

He featured 17 times in Cherry and White, scoring twice, before departing for Newcastle Thunder at the end of 2021.

Mitch Clark scores against Huddersfield at the DW Stadium in Super League Round 14 2021

Clark, who previously featured for the north east side on dual-registration before making the permanent move, made more than 50 apearances for the club that suffered relegation at the conclusion of the 2023 Championship campaign under head coach Chris Thorman.

On his new signing, Sheffield’s director of rugby Mark Aston commented: “We’re happy to be bringing Mitch on board.

“He can really bring something to the team, some power into the pack that is much needed across the course of a season.