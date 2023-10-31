Morgan Smithies confirmed departure for NRL move: 'I will always be a Wigan Warrior'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 22-year-old has enjoyed 114 appearances for the club since his debut in 2019 against Catalans Dragons, with his final game in Cherry and White against the same opposition at Old Trafford.

He started at loose forward in the 10-2 victory over Steve McNamara’s side in the 2023 Super League Grand Final.

Morgan Smithies of Wigan Warriors lifts the Super League trophy

The academy product also won a Challenge Cup and two League Leaders’ Shields during his time with the first team.

Wigan confirmed that they knew of Smithies’ ambitions to play in the NRL earlier this year after he signed with an Australian agent, despite a contract extension offer from Wigan.

Chief executive Kris Radlinski said: “Morgan came to see us a couple of months ago and told us about an opportunity that had arisen in the NRL. After Morgan expressed ultimate commitment and devotion to achieving Grand Final success in 2023, we said that we would consider it at the end of the season.

“During that time, we worked diligently on our recruitment process to ensure that we had appropriate cover for his pending departure. Subsequently, we have now agreed to release him.

“We take immense pride in the role that we have played in nurturing Morgan's development and we wish him nothing but success in his future endeavours.”

On his departure, Smithies commented: “I can’t thank Wigan enough for what they have done for me in my rugby league career to date.

"Joining Wigan in the scholarship and coming through to debut for the club, playing over 100 games for the club and now leaving as a Challenge Cup and Super League winner. I couldn’t have asked for more. I now get to move on to the next part of my career and achieve a goal to play in the NRL.

“I have been able to achieve so much at this club through the guidance of Matty Peet, Shaun Wane, Adrian Lam and Kris Radlinski. I would not have an opportunity to go and play in the NRL without Wigan and the support of these men.

“To Adrian for giving me, as a teenager, my debut and first opportunity. To Matty, who has coached me since 15 years old and played a major role in my development as a rugby player. I can’t thank him enough for his support to me on and off the field and for his understanding and support in assisting with this NRL opportunity. I am glad we were able to finish with a Grand Final to go out on a high together.

“I also want to thank Kris Radlinski, Ian Lenagan and my agent Liam Ayoub for their efforts to work this out behind the scenes whilst I maintained my sole focus on helping this club reach the heights we have been able to in 2023.