Ex-Warriors youngster makes Championship switch with Super League ambitions laid out

Lloyd, 30, had captained Swinton since 2019 but will follow head coach Allan Coleman to the DCBL Stadium ahead of next season.

Coleman, who succeeded Stuart Littler at the Lions, has signed a two-year deal with Widnes as their new boss.

Rhodri Lloyd of Swinton Lions at Heywood Road

Back-rower Lloyd has also been announced on a 24-month contract from Heywood Road.

A junior player with South Wales Scorpions, Lloyd joined Wigan Warriors in 2012 and made his debut that same season. He previously featured for the Vikings in 2014 on loan from the DW Stadium.

Lloyd made seven appearances for Wigan, while he became the youngest-ever player to win a senior debut for Wales in 2010, aged 17. He has since featured at the 2013, 2017 and delayed 2021 World Cups, as well as the Rugby League Worlds Cup 9s competition in 2019.

He made 188 appearances for Swinton, scoring 64 tries, having made the permanent move in 2016 from Wigan.

“I think it’s the right time for a change,” Lloyd said of his move.

"I’ve been in several promotion and relegation battles between the divisions with Swinton, and wanted to be part of something different at the Vikings.

“I was here on loan from Wigan in 2014, but only played five games before rupturing my ACL.

"There’s been interest from the club since, and I feel now’s the time to make the switch.