Ex-Wigan prop returns to Salford Red Devils ahead of Super League reunion
and live on Freeview channel 276
Gil Dudson has returned to Salford Red Devils on a season-long loan from Warrington Wolves ahead of Thursday’s Super League clash with Wigan.
The Wales international returns to the Salford Stadium having previously enjoyed two successful seasons between 2019 and 2020, reaching the Grand Final in 2019.
He is in contention to face Matt Peet’s Warriors on Thursday in Super League round five, 8:00pm kick-off.
Since leaving Wigan in 2014, Dudson has gone on to also feature for Catalans and Widnes, and linked up with Warrington ahead of 2023.
Salford boss Paul Rowley commented: “I’m very happy to welcome Gil back to the club.
"He’s a very intelligent footballer and gives us much needed reinforcements to our middle unit.”
Dudson also reached Wembley with the Red Devils in 2020, falling short 17-16 to Leeds Rhinos.