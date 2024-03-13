Wigan Warriors young forward joins Bradford Bulls on loan alongside Warrington prop

Harvey Wilson has joined Bradford Bulls on loan

The duo are in contention to feature for the Championship side in Friday’s season opener at Wakefield Trinity.

Wilson, 19, featured seven times for promotion-chasing Oldham RLFC in 2023, scoring two tries.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He returned to Wigan following a short loan stint with Widnes Vikings earlier this month, and heads to Bradford to help cover injuries and suspensions.

Wilson featured from the interchange bench in last year’s Reserves Grand Final win over St Helens at Robin Park Arena.

Bradford head coach Eamon O’Carroll said: “I am really pleased to get Lucas and Harvey in, we are in a position at the minute with injuries and where the game is at with suspensions where we are really low on numbers.

“Lucas is an energiser; he has some vigour with how he carries the ball and how he defends without it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Harvey is another who is more than capable, he comes with a great reputation at Wigan.

“When I spoke to John Duffy it was clear how highly Harvey is thought of and from the games I have seen, having watched him in pre-season against Warrington and a game for Widnes, he has good leg speed and he works really hard so he will settle into the group really well.