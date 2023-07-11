The former Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves prop had to deal with the loss of his baby daughter Ada shortly after she was born in 2017- and has now decided to set up a programme to provide support for all parents.

Crosby has also faced battles on the field, with injury forcing him to call time on his rugby league career at the age of 29 back in 2020, which led to him discovering a new career path away from sport.

“It was unexpected,” he said.

Dom Crosby

“I went in for a routine operation on my knee and ankle but it turned into two years of full rehab.

“That was a really disappointing and tough time in my career, because I like to think the best parts of my playing were ahead of me- I was only 27.

“I went into education working with people with behaviour issues as a head of year in the pastoral side of it.

“I really enjoyed helping people to improve and become better versions of themselves.

“I’ve just started an online coaching business focusing on the physical and mental well-being of people with kids.

“It’s so easy for mum’s and dad’s to neglect their health so it’s something I’m really passionate about.

“Doing this is something I’m excited about.

“When I did go through the tough times, especially when I lost my daughter, one thing that stuck in my head was looking after myself physically and mentally.

“It’s something that only benefits you- if you have positive health it can only make you feel better.

“It’s the things that I did, and I want to give that back to the people I work with.

“I’ve been through some pretty tough times on and off the field, and it’s massively helped me.

“I just want to help people in the same manner, that’s where my purpose lies.”