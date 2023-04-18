Ex-Wigan Warriors halfback George Williams named as the new England captain

The 28-year-old will lead Shaun Wane’s side in their mid-season international against France at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on April 29.

The Warrington star succeeds former Warriors teammate Sam Tomkins- who has confirmed his retirement from rugby league at the end of the 2023 season.

On his appointment, Williams said: “It is a huge honour to be named as England captain. Playing for England has always been the pinnacle for me but being named as captain is the cherry on top.

George Williams

“I got the opportunity to lead the team out in the World Cup against Greece and it was one of the proudest moments of my life. I had to hold back tears as we walked out onto the field.

“The World Cup ended in disappointment for us but it’s all about bouncing back from that now and building towards 2025 with what is a really exciting and vibrant squad.”

Williams made a try-scoring debut for England in an 84-4 victory over France back in 2015.

He has since earned 15 England caps, including appearances in both the 2017 and 2021 Rugby League World Cups.

He has enjoyed an impressed season so far with the Wolves, and currently leads the way in the 2023 Steve Prescott Man of Steel rankings.

England head coach Shaun Wane is excited to see Williams in the role of captain.

“I’ve seen George develop from being a youngster to the player he is today, and I believe he is the right man to lead the England team,” he added.

“With a lot of new faces in the squad, George’s role will be crucial within the camp as he has been that youngster bursting onto the international scene and is now an experienced and consistent performer at the top level.

“George was terrific for us in the World Cup and his form has carried over into an impressive start to the Super League season with Warrington.

