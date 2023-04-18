News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Warriors' Matty Peet praises the recent sense of occasion in Super League

Wigan Warriors’ Matty Peet says the last few weeks have been encouraging for everyone involved in rugby league.

By Amos Wynn
Published 18th Apr 2023, 16:00 BST- 1 min read

A number of big occasions have taken place across the sport.

In their recent games against Wigan; Leigh Leopards and Warrington Wolves have both recorded their highest home attendances in the Super League era, while 24,275 fans attended the Good Friday Derby at the DW Stadium.

In his press conference ahead of last week’s fixture at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, Peet said: “It’s really encouraging for the sport.

The DW Stadium welcomed a big crowd for the recent Good Friday Derby
The DW Stadium welcomed a big crowd for the recent Good Friday Derby
“Credit to the clubs who are making these things happen.

“Warrington have been doing this for a few years now, just creating stories around games and building a really good atmosphere, with the lighting and sound.

“Everyone has raised the bar this year- which is pleasing and encouraging for everyone involved.”

The Leopards have among those to impress with their pre-match entertainment, and have announced Toploader for their upcoming clash against Leeds Rhinos.

The Eastbourne-based band, who are best known for their cover of Dancing in the Moonlight, follow the likes of Scouting for Girls, T’Pau and the Lottery Winners in performing at Leigh Sports Village.

Wigan also provide their own pre-match entertainment prior to games at the DW Stadium.

The fan zone at Robin Park Arena is always full of life, with a range of activities taking place- as well as live music.

So far this season, Rozalla and Angie Brown have been among those to perform ahead of the club’s home matches.

