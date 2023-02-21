The 41-year-old is rebranding Wild Bull Fitness to align it with the Mind Body Health programme, which he formed in 2019.

A relaunch event will take place on February 25, with Wild emphasising the importance of being able to have a positive impact on people’s mental wellbeing, as well as their physical health.

He said: “We started the Mind Body Health programme in the October before Covid hit, and pivoted online during that time, like a lot of companies did.

Ex-rugby league player Stephen Wild is relaunching his gym

“That’s been running successfully for two-and-a-bit years.

“The plan was always to get the gym to follow it, but it’s just taken a little bit longer than expected.

“As it’s our ninth anniversary we thought we’d relaunch it to get our message out for what we stand for and what we are offering in the Wigan community.

“For the last few years this has been in my head, but kind of getting it out and delivering it was the difficult part.

“We’ve now got that, and if we can help one person, then they will better their lives in all aspects.

“It’s not just about getting that person fit or helping them to lose weight; we want to change someone’s life dramatically.

“We are proud, but now it’s about getting people to buy into it.

“We’ve all grown up with gym challenges, but I think people are sick of them now, and that they are almost causing a yo-yo culture.

“Getting something different out there and offering more than just exercise and diets, is where we’ve got to grow as an industry.

“This has come from nine years of working with individuals and groups, because you get to know people inside and out, and more personal stuff about them mentally.

“We can have an impact on that and improve that area. If we can work alongside counselling or doctors, then it can only be a good thing.

“Our programmes could be one of many preventions to mental health.”

Wild started his professional rugby league career with Wigan back in 2001, after progressing through the ranks of the club.

After departing in 2005, he later played for Huddersfield Giants, Salford Red Devils and North Wales Crusaders, before his retirement from the game in 2016.

“Like the majority of sportsmen and women, I struggled when I finished playing,” he added.

“Just being in that sporting bubble for so many years, you almost kind of get shut off from the real world, what people go through day in, day out.

“It’s only when I got a normal job I realised how protected we were.

“Having that sporting background, it gives us a lot of communication and teamwork skills that we’ve been able to put into this programme.”

The relaunch event starts at 11am, and will provide people with the opportunity to find out more about what Mind Body Health offers.